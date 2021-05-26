WSGW OnLine Poll: To Be with a Mask or Not to Be, that is the Question (results)
source: Joann Fabrics/buttoncounter.com
(May 19 – 26)
The CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask nor social distance. That includes indoors.
Mixed reactions are being heard, from some who are ready to shed masks forever and others who still plan to wear one in public.
WSGW POLL QUESTION: What is your mask plan?
I will not wear a mask again – 42%
I will continue to wear a mask for now, but will stop at some point in the future – 20%
I will wear a mask at certain times I believe it’s necessary – 37%
I will continue to wear a mask – 1%