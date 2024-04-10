WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Tipping (results)

By Charlie Rood
April 10, 2024 3:53AM EDT
(April 3 – 10, 2024)

Various surveys within the last few months indicate a majority of people believe tipping is somewhat out of control.

A recent survey by WalletHub found 78% believe automatic tip suggestions should be banned. About half of respondents feel social pressuring to tip. A percentage of people believe there are too many places now asking for tips.

Some analysts suggest there is “tip fatigue”.

However, others say there are workers making less or not receiving raises, so tips are necessary, even in jobs that may normally not have asked in the past.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: What is your view on tipping?
I think all tipping is fine no matter how it’s done –
I tip, but am mostly bothered by the automated suggestions –
I tip, but am mostly bothered by social pressures –
I don’t tip –

