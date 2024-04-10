WSGW OnLine Poll: Tipping (results)

(April 3 – 10, 2024)

Various surveys within the last few months indicate a majority of people believe tipping is somewhat out of control.

A recent survey by WalletHub found 78% believe automatic tip suggestions should be banned. About half of respondents feel social pressuring to tip. A percentage of people believe there are too many places now asking for tips.

Some analysts suggest there is “tip fatigue”.

However, others say there are workers making less or not receiving raises, so tips are necessary, even in jobs that may normally not have asked in the past.

