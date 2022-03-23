WSGW OnLine Poll: The USA Helping Ukraine (results)

(March 16 – 23)
As Russian attacks on Ukraine continue, the question of how the United States should support Ukraine is evolving.
Should we tighten sanctions even more? Should we be providing missiles and airplanes or other equipment, whether direct or indirectly?
Should we be concerned about doing anything that would escalate an already tense relationship?
POLL QUESTION: What do you think is the best way the USA can support Ukraine at this time?
Tighten sanctions even more – 10%
Provide missiles and planes or equipment in whatever method necessary – 44%
Offer humanitarian aid only to try and avoid military escalation – 26%
I don’t think we should support Ukraine – 18%
I’m Not Sure – 2%