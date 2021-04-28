      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: The United States Supreme Court (results)

Charlie Rood
Apr 28, 2021 @ 7:32am

(April 21 – 28, 2021)

More justices and lifetime appointments are being talked about regarding the U.S. Supreme Court.

Increasing the number of justices could be done if congress were to pass legislation. Ending lifetime appointments would likely require a constitutional amendment.

You are hearing about support and opposition to both ideas.

POLL QUESTION: Should the U.S. Supreme Court increase justices and/or should lifetime appointments end?
I think the number of justices should increase and lifetime appointments end –  1%
I think the number of justices should increase and lifetime appointments continue –  4%
I think the number of justices should not increase and lifetime appointments end –  25%
I think the court should stay as it is with the number of justices and lifetime appointments –  70%

Popular Posts
Wildfire In Northern Michigan Forest
Wilkinson Minerals to Invest $150M in Bay City
Saginaw Woman Arrested for Driving Vehicle Into Another Woman
Suspect Sought in Daytime Shooting in Saginaw
SVSU Receives Largest Scholarship Gift in School History
Sports News