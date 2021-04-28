WSGW OnLine Poll: The United States Supreme Court (results)
(April 21 – 28, 2021)
More justices and lifetime appointments are being talked about regarding the U.S. Supreme Court.
Increasing the number of justices could be done if congress were to pass legislation. Ending lifetime appointments would likely require a constitutional amendment.
You are hearing about support and opposition to both ideas.
POLL QUESTION: Should the U.S. Supreme Court increase justices and/or should lifetime appointments end?
I think the number of justices should increase and lifetime appointments end – 1%
I think the number of justices should increase and lifetime appointments continue – 4%
I think the number of justices should not increase and lifetime appointments end – 25%
I think the court should stay as it is with the number of justices and lifetime appointments – 70%