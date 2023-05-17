WSGW OnLine Poll: The U.S. Debt Ceiling (results)

(May 20-17)

President Biden and top Republicans and Democrats from Congress have started meetings to try and resolve a standoff over the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling.

President Biden wants the federal government’s borrowing limit raised without conditions. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has said the House will not approve any deal that does not cut spending to address a growing budget deficit.

The Treasury Department warns a default could come as soon as June 1. Some analysts say this could send the economy in to a deep recession with soaring unemployment.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: How should the U.S. debt ceiling be resolved?

Raise the ceiling without conditions – 3%

Raise the ceiling only with cuts to spending, too – 97%

I’m Not Sure – 0%