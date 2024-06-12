WSGW OnLine Poll: The Trump Guilty Verdict and Your Vote (results)

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Tampa, Florida where he will attend a campaign rally for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is running for governor. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(June 5 – June 12, 2024)

Donald Trump, the former president and current presidential candidate, was recently found guilty of a felony for falsifying business records. An appeal is planned.

Various polls suggest support or opposition regarding Trump has not varied too much from before the verdict to after.

Trump says the “the real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people”. That is election day.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: If you had to vote today, would the verdict against former president and current candidate, Donald Trump, affect your vote?

No, I always support – 74%

No, I always oppose – 9%

Yes, I did support, now I oppose – 1%

Yes, I did oppose, now I support – 16%