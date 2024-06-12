WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Trump Guilty Verdict and Your Vote (results)

By Charlie Rood
June 12, 2024 3:27AM EDT
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(June 5 – June 12, 2024)

Donald Trump, the former president and current presidential candidate, was recently found guilty of a felony for falsifying business records. An appeal is planned.

Various polls suggest support or opposition regarding Trump has not varied too much from before the verdict to after.

Trump says the “the real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people”. That is election day.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: If you had to vote today, would the verdict against former president and current candidate, Donald Trump, affect your vote?
No, I always support – 74%
No, I always oppose – 9%
Yes, I did support, now I oppose – 1%
Yes, I did oppose, now I support – 16%

