WSGW OnLine Poll: The Top Issue that Concerns Voters (results)
December 20, 2023 3:40AM EST
(December 13 – 20)
Recently, Emerson College Polling released results of a survey of voters asking the top issues of concern.
The answers were the economy at 38%, threats to democracy at 15%, immigration at 11%, healthcare at 9%, crime at 7%, housing affordability at 6%, and education at 5%.
Among voters under 30, concern for the economy was the number one issue at 44%.
The survey was conducted December 4-6 of 1000 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.
WSGW Poll Question for YOU: What is your top issue of concern compared to this survey? (alphabetical order)
Crime – 5%
Economy – 49%
Education – 1%
Healthcare – 3%
Housing Affordability – 0%
Immigration – 27%
Threats to Democracy – 15%