WSGW OnLine Poll: The Top Issue that Concerns Voters (results)

(December 13 – 20)

Recently, Emerson College Polling released results of a survey of voters asking the top issues of concern.

The answers were the economy at 38%, threats to democracy at 15%, immigration at 11%, healthcare at 9%, crime at 7%, housing affordability at 6%, and education at 5%.

Among voters under 30, concern for the economy was the number one issue at 44%.

The survey was conducted December 4-6 of 1000 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: What is your top issue of concern compared to this survey? (alphabetical order)

Crime – 5%

Economy – 49%

Education – 1%

Healthcare – 3%

Housing Affordability – 0%

Immigration – 27%

Threats to Democracy – 15%