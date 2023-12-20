WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Top Issue that Concerns Voters (results)

By Charlie Rood
December 20, 2023 3:40AM EST
US Flag, Capitol Building and Money

(December 13 – 20)

Recently, Emerson College Polling released results of a survey of voters asking the top issues of concern.

The answers were the economy at 38%, threats to democracy at 15%, immigration at 11%, healthcare at 9%, crime at 7%, housing affordability at 6%, and education at 5%.

Among voters under 30, concern for the economy was the number one issue at 44%.

The survey was conducted December 4-6 of 1000 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: What is your top issue of concern compared to this survey? (alphabetical order)
Crime –  5%
Economy –  49%
Education –  1%
Healthcare –  3%
Housing Affordability –  0%
Immigration –  27%
Threats to Democracy –  15%

