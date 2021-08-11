WSGW OnLine Poll: The Tokyo Summer Olympic Games (results)

(August 4 – 11)
With the conclusion of the delayed-by-one-year and no-fans-in-the-stands Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, the analysts and experts will crunch the numbers to determine the interest of the games.
How many people watched on TV? How many people visited online sites? What were the social media trends?
POLL QUESTION: What was Your interest in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games?
Lots of interest watching on TV, online updates, and social media notes – 6%
I was interested, saw some on TV and other places – 15%
Not much interest, I heard news reports and talked to people, but that’s it – 16%
I didn’t really have any interest at all – 63%