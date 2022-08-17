WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)

By Charlie Rood
August 17, 2022 4:15AM EDT
(August 10 – 17, 2022)

The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November.

Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues.

At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.

POLL QUESTION: If you were to vote today, who would be your choice for governor of Michigan?
Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer –  16%
Challenger Tudor Dixon –  82%
Other –  2%

