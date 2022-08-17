WSGW OnLine Poll: The Race for Governor of Michigan (results)

(August 10 – 17, 2022)

The primary season is behind us and it’s on to the general election in November.

Michigan voters will face a number of statewide candidates and issues as well as local candidates and issues.

At the top of the ballot, the choice for governor.

POLL QUESTION: If you were to vote today, who would be your choice for governor of Michigan?

Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer – 16%

Challenger Tudor Dixon – 82%

Other – 2%