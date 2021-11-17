      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: The Price of Gas (results)

Charlie Rood
Nov 17, 2021 @ 4:19am
(November 10 – 17, 2021)

Gas prices are at their highest levels seen in recent years.

In a recent interview, Energy Secretary (former Michigan Governor) Jennifer Granholm, said President Biden “looking at all of the tools that he has” to address high prices at the pump, including utilizing the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

There are mixed opinions on whether gas prices would lower as a result of this action or would prices at least be stabilized.

POLL QUESTION: Do you think the Strategic Petroleum Reserve should be used to try and help alleviate high gas prices?
Yes –  27%
No –  69%
I’m Not Sure –  4%

