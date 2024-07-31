WSGW OnLine Poll: The New Presidential Election (results)

(July 24 – July 31)

The events of the past week have dramatically changed the presidential election.

In just over three months, Americans will elect a new President of the United States. Aside from potential candidates from other parties, we assume it will either be Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

The Democrats will have to name a Vice President to run on the ticket.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: If you had to vote for president today, who would get your vote?

Vice President Harris – 7%

Former President Trump – 90%

Other – 2%

I Don’t Plan to Vote – 1%