WSGW OnLine Poll: The Impeachment Inquiry Hearings: Will President Trump Testify and Would it Matter to You (results)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
(November 20 – 27)
Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi says President Trump can “come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants, if he wants to take the oath of office, or he could do it in writing.”
President Donald Trump says “Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”
POLL QUESTION: If President Trump were to testify at the impeachment inquiry hearings, based on what you believe now, do you think your opinion could be changed?
I think he should be impeached, but I think my opinion could change – 3%
I think he should not be impeached, but I think my opinion could change – 8%
I think he should be impeached and my opinion won’t change – 16%
I think he should not be impeached and my opinion won’t change – 73%