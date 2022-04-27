WSGW OnLine Poll: The End of Federal Mask Mandates for Airplanes (results)

(April 20 – 27)
A judge has struck down the federal mask mandate for airlines, trains, and mass transit. This ruling came just after the CDC extended the travel mask mandate.
Major airlines say masks are now optional. Amtrack did the same, though some regional transit systems will still require masks.
Companies can now make policy decisions or simply leave it as an individual option.
The Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling voiding mask mandates.
POLL QUESTION: What do you think about the end of the travel mask mandate?
It should be struck down and left as a company policy or an individual option – 95%
It should still be in place for the overall health benefit – 4%
I’m Not Sure – 1%