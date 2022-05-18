WSGW OnLine Poll: The Disinformation Governance Board (results)

(May 11 – 18)
Recently, the Department of Homeland Security announced the formation of the Disinformation Governance Board. Its described purpose is to protect national security by combatting foreign misinformation and disinformation.
Some critics say no government agency should be involved in any determination of what constitutes disinformation, suggesting it would be too easy to move from monitoring foreign sources to Americans.
Officials say the board would not monitor American citizens and would work to protect privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.
POLL QUESTION: Should the U.S. Government operate a Disinformation Governance Board?
Yes, it’s necessary – 1%
Yes, if it guarantees to target only foreign sources – 1%
No, because of concerns American interests could investigated – 1%
No, period – 96%
I’m Not Sure – 1%