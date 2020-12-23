      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: The COVID-19 Vaccine (results)

Charlie Rood
Dec 23, 2020 @ 4:23am
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(December 15 – 23)

The first vaccinations against COVID-19 in America are being administered to health care workers. Eventually, the generally public will be included.

In a recent Gallup poll, 63% of respondents said they would get the vaccine. Other polls show just over half of American adults will get vaccinated. In order for vaccines to work, experts estimate 70% of the population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

To reach herd immunity, some economists have proposed paying Americans $1000 to get the shots. The economists believe not only would the country reach the immunity threshold, but Americans will spend that money and help revive the economy.

POLL QUESTION: Do you support the idea of paying Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?
Yes –  6%
No –  92%
Not Sure –  2%

 

