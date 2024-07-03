WSGW OnLine Poll: The American Dream (results)

(June 26 – July 3)

The United States of America will celebrate 248 years this July 4th. In just two years, it will be the semiquincentennial, 250 years.

A couple years ago the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission conducted a survey and found, despite how divided the country is in many ways, 83% believe the American dream of working hard to achieve personal goals is alive and well.

When asked about the American Dream, most people included freedom of choice on how to live and having a good family life.

Results were consistent across age, levels of education, income, and race.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Do you believe the American dream is alive and well?

Yes, without a doubt – 12%

Yes, but questionable – 39%

I lean more toward no – 34%

No, without a doubt – 15%

I’m not sure – 0%