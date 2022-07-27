WSGW OnLine Poll: The 6 Hour Work Day or Four Day Work Week (results)

(July 20 – 27)
As companies around the world continue to adjust and create working environments heading into the future, shortened work weeks and shortened work days are becoming more popular.
While some workers may take advantage of these opportunities, studies show Norway and Denmark, both having work weeks shorter than 40 hours, are the second and seventh most productive countries in the world.
Several business analysts believe it could be part of a negotiable benefits package for companies and workers.
POLL QUESTION: What type of work day or work week do You want?
6 hour work day – 5%
4 day work week – 63%
I’m happy with my current work schedule – 31%
I’m Not Sure – 1%