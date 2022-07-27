      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: The 6 Hour Work Day or Four Day Work Week (results)

Charlie Rood
Jul 27, 2022 @ 4:18am
debt collection and tax season concept with deadline calendar remind note,coins,banks,calculator on table, background ,time to pay concept

(July 20 – 27)

As companies around the world continue to adjust and create working environments heading into the future, shortened work weeks and shortened work days are becoming more popular.

While some workers may take advantage of these opportunities, studies show Norway and Denmark, both having work weeks shorter than 40 hours, are the second and seventh most productive countries in the world.

Several business analysts believe it could be part of a negotiable benefits package for companies and workers.

POLL QUESTION: What type of work day or work week do You want?
6 hour work day – 5%
4 day work week – 63%
I’m happy with my current work schedule – 31%
I’m Not Sure – 1%

Popular Posts
Proposed Revisions to Saginaw High School Plan Aim to Lower Costs
Shiawassee County Developer Has Plans For Bay City Building
Bay County, Midland Police Search for Larceny Suspects
Crime Stoppers Highlights Carrollton Township Suspicious Death
One Person Hospitalized in Bay City House Fire
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On