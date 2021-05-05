      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: The 51 States of America (results)

Charlie Rood
May 5, 2021 @ 4:34am
Map of USA. 3d render and computer generated image. isolated on white.

(April 28 – May 5)

Partisan politics playing out as the Democratic-led House of Representative passed legislation recently that would make Washington, D.C, the 51st state.

The bill faces an almost guaranteed defeat in the Senate since at least 10 Republicans would have to vote in favor to overcome a filibuster.

Democrats and residents have wanted D.C. statehood for decades. Republicans have not.

If it were to become a state, it would be called State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth (after statesmen Frederick Douglass).

POLL QUESTION: Should Washington, D.C., become the 51st State?
Yes –  8%
No –  92%
I’m Not Sure –  0%

Popular Posts
Saginaw GM Plant Lays Off Third Shift Workers
MidMichigan Health Investing $300,000 in Bay County EZCare Facility
Reese Prom Attendees Test Positive for COVID-19
Covenant Healthcare, MidMichigan Health-Midland Get "A" Grades From National Safety Group
Detroit Man Arraigned in Isabella County Shooting
Sports News