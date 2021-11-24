      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Thanksgiving and Christmas and COVID in 2021 (results)

Charlie Rood
Nov 24, 2021 @ 4:20am

(November 17 – 24, 2021)

It’s the holiday season as two of the biggest family and friends gathering times of the year are here with Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In some parts of the country COVID is still a concern with cases rising. In other places, COVID is not a concern.

There are stories of families demanding relatives be vaccinated to visit, or at least wear masks or get tested. There are stories of families not asking any questions about vaccines or requiring masks or testing.

POLL QUESTION: How will You and Your family and friends gather for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year?
There will be no gatherings unless all present are vaccinated, or wearing masks, or at least producing a negative COVID test –  7%
Everybody is welcome to come together, no restrictions –  90%
I’m Not Sure –  3%

