WSGW OnLine Poll: SUVs, Trucks, Sedans, Small Cars

General Motors has announced a series of plant closings and elimination of most sedans and small cars.

GM says it’s positioning for the future to meet the demand for more SUVs and trucks. There will also be a greater investment in autonomous and electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, Ford Motor Company revealed plans to cut production of all cars expect the Mustang with the intent to roll out new SUVs and crossovers. In 2016, Fiat Chrysler made a similar move.

Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about the poll (runs 6:31)…..

