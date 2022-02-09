WSGW OnLine Poll: Super Bowl LVI Prediction (results)

Sunday, February 13, 790 NewsRadio WSGW will broadcast Westwood One Super Bowl LVI coverage starting with all the pregrame shows at 2:00pm.
Lions fans have a special interest with former quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way for the Los Angeles Rams. Lions fans should also note just two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the worst team in the NFL.
POLL QUESTION: What team do you want to win Super Bowl LVI?
Bengals – 15%
Rams – 12%
Rams, only because I’m rooting for Matthew Stafford – 63%
I Don’t Care – 10%