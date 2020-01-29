WSGW OnLine Poll: Super Bowl LIV Prediction (results)
(January 22-29)
Sunday, February 2, the NFL Championship , it’s Super Bowl Sunday.
For a 54th consecutive year, our Detroit Lions are not in the game. But, 790 NewsRadio WSGW will still broadcast the game with coverage starting at 2pm from Westwood One Sports.
PREVIOUS POLL: What team will win Super Bowl LIV?
Kansas City Chiefs – 63%
San Francisco 49ers – 37%