WSGW OnLine Poll: Summer Travel and Vacations (results)

Charlie Rood
Jun 1, 2022 @ 4:22am
Family Trip, Linda Braucht (b.20th Century/American), Computer Graphics

(May 25 – June 1)

In previous months, several surveys indicated more people were planning to travel/vacation in Summer 2022 than in the past couple of years when activities were curtailed due to COVID.

Now, because of high gas prices and overall inflation, news reports show some people are changing plans or cancelling plans. Others are still committed to travel/vacation no matter what.

POLL QUESTION: As high gas prices and inflation are a concern, how would you describe any travel/vacation plans for your Summer 2022?
I have travel/vacation plans and will enjoy them no matter what – 19%
I have travel/vacation plans, but have made changes in relation to high prices – 26%
I have cancelled travel/vacation plans – 19%
I do not have any plans – 36%

