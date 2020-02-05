WSGW OnLine Poll: Stun Guns in Michigan (results)
Stun Guns in Michigan
Recently, the Michigan House approved legislation to allow anyone 18 or older to possess a stun gun. The bill would allow the sale, possession, and “reasonable use” of a stun device.
Michigan currently allows law enforcement and people with a concealed pistol license to use a Taser, which is a different type of self-defense device. Experts say Stun guns and Tasers are often confused with one another — a stun gun must make contact with a person to shock them, while a Taser shoots barbs about 15-30 feet.
The legislation now goes to the Senate for consideration.
POLL QUESTION: Do you support Michigan allowing stun guns?
Yes – 64%
No – 29%
I’m Not Sure – 7%