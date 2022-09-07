WSGW OnLine Poll: Student Loan Forgiveness (results)

Miniature graduation cap on hundred dollar bills

(August 31 – September 7)

President Biden announced a student loan forgiveness plan to “cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 a year, or couples making less than $250,000 a year.” For Pell Grants, it’s possible up to $20,000 could be forgiven. No private loans will be forgiven.

There are many different conversations taking place. Some simply welcome the plan. Some want even higher amounts forgiven. Some say it will cost too much. Some say it’s unfair to people who have already paid back loans. Some say it will help the economy to remove debt and free up spending money. Some say loan forgiveness isn’t the answer, but overall college costs. Some say the idea of loan help may be worthwhile, but not this plan.

POLL QUESTION: What do you think about student loan forgiveness?

I agree with President Biden’s plan – 77%

I think there should be some type of loan “help”, but not this plan – 1%

I disagree with any loan forgiveness – 22%

I’m Not Sure – 0%