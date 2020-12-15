WSGW OnLine Poll: Stimulus Checks (results)
Stimulus Check: USA government check, payment
(December 9 – 15)
Earlier this year as part of the battle with coronavirus, a federal economic stimulus package that included individual stimulus checks passed the Senate 96-0 and passed the House with a voice vote.
There have been ongoing discussions and debates in Washington regarding another economic stimulus package. However, another round of stimulus checks is receiving both support and opposition. Some say checks are necessary for any stimulus package and some say there should be a package without the checks. Others say do the checks and nothing more. There are those that say do nothing.
PREVIOUS POLL: What do you think about another economic stimulus package and should it include stimulus checks?
There should be another stimulus package with stimulus checks – 24%
There should be another stimulus package, but without stimulus checks – 39%
There should be stimulus checks and nothing more – 21%
There should not be another stimulus package, nor any checks – 16%