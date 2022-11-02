WSGW OnLine Poll: Statewide Ballot Proposal 2

government elections design, vector illustration eps10 graphic

(October 26 – November 2)

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

Michigan voters will face local candidates and proposals, plus statewide candidates and proposals.

Statewide Proposal 2 is focused on voting. Among the listings on your ballot you will see include: recognize fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct, require military or overseas ballots to be counted if postmarked by election day, provide voter right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement, require nine days of early in-person voting, require canvass boards certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast, plus more.

The proposal will read: A Proposal to Amend the State Constitution to Add Provisions Regarding Elections.

POLL QUESTION: Should Proposal 2 be adopted?

Yes – 33%

No – 67%