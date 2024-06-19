WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Speed Limit Alerts in Vehicles (results)

By Charlie Rood
June 19, 2024 3:59AM EDT
(June 12 – 19, 2024)

To increase safety and help slow drivers down, California lawmakers are considering a law to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2032 to alert drivers when exceeding the speed limit by 10mph. This has been used in the European Union for years and is required as of this year.

Because California’s auto market is so large, if it does become law, automakers would probably make it standard on all new vehicles.

Last year, the National Transportation Safety Board recommended this should be standard, but the NTSB can only recommend, not make law.

GPS technology would be used to track different posted speed limits.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should new vehicles be required to have speed limit technology to warn you if you go too fast?
Yes –  2%
No –  97%
I’m Not Sure –  1%

