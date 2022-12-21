WSGW OnLine Poll: Speed Excessively and Lose Your Vehicle (results)

Police officer walking towards a convertible car

(December 14 – 21)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Speed Excessively and Lose Your Vehicle

The country of Austria recently passed a new law allowing police to ultimately take away your vehicle permanently for excessive speeding. You might first lose a vehicle for a couple weeks. But, repeat offenders or anyone driving 50mph over a limit in town or 55mph elsewhere could face permanent loss of a vehicle.

In the United States, that might be roughly clocked at 75mph in town and 130mph elsewhere.

Germany and Switzerland have similar laws. At this time, if research is correct, the United States does not.

Austria’s transport minister says he who has no vehicle anymore cannot speed anymore.

POLL QUESTION: Would you support a law allowing a person to lose their vehicle permanently for excessive speeding of roughly 75mph in town or 130mph elsewhere?

Yes – 53%

No – 41%

I’m Not Sure – 6%