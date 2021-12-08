      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Smartphones in the Bathroom (results)

Charlie Rood
Dec 8, 2021 @ 4:27am
(December 1 – 8, 2021)

Numerous surveys have been conducted asking how and when people are using smartphones.

Responses show people using smartphones for everything from social media access to playing games to actually making phone calls, and doing so while driving, walking, or even during weddings and funerals.

Another place 90% of people say they use smartphones is the bathroom. Specifically, on the toilet.

POLL QUESTION: Do You use Your smartphone on the toilet?
Never –  40%
Rarely –  25%
Sometimes –  15%
Often –  20%

