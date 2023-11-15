WSGW OnLine Poll: Self-Checkout Lanes (results)

A woman using her smartphone to pay for some groceries at her local supermarket.

(November 8 – 15)

Recent surveys of retailers and customers regarding self-checkout lanes are mixed.

Some stores say it helps lower labor costs and improves space availability. Others say theft reports have risen in these lanes, even if it’s a customer mistake, and maintenance costs are up.

Some customers say it saves time and is virtually hassle-free. Others say they miss interacting with real people and want help with checking out and bagging.

Some stores are adding self-checkouts while others are pulling back. Customers seem to want options.

POLL QUESTION: What is your preference when you check out at the store?

I love self-checkout and use it – 17%

I hate self-checkout and avoid it – 29%

I use both, depending on my shopping – 54%