WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Self-Checkout Lanes (results)

By Charlie Rood
November 15, 2023 4:15AM EST
Share
WSGW OnLine Poll: Self-Checkout Lanes (results)
A woman using her smartphone to pay for some groceries at her local supermarket.

(November 8 – 15)

Recent surveys of retailers and customers regarding self-checkout lanes are mixed.

Some stores say it helps lower labor costs and improves space availability. Others say theft reports have risen in these lanes, even if it’s a customer mistake, and maintenance costs are up.

Some customers say it saves time and is virtually hassle-free. Others say they miss interacting with real people and want help with checking out and bagging.

Some stores are adding self-checkouts while others are pulling back. Customers seem to want options.

POLL QUESTION: What is your preference when you check out at the store?
I love self-checkout and use it –  17%
I hate self-checkout and avoid it –  29%
I use both, depending on my shopping –  54%

Popular Stories

1

No Students Hurt in Midland School Bus Crash
2

Mike Bacigalupo Removed from Several Bay City Organizations; No Details As to Why
3

Tuscola County Deputies Arrest Woman Following Vehicle Chase
4

Expungement Fair Scheduled for November 18 in Saginaw
5

SVSU Art Professor Receiving National Award