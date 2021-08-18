      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Schools and Masks (results)

Charlie Rood
Aug 18, 2021 @ 4:38am
(August 11 – 18)

As a new Michigan school year is about to begin, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

At this time, Governor Whitmer says any requirement to wear masks will be made by each individual district.

POLL QUESTION: Who do think should decide about wearing masks in schools?
I think the MDHHS should have the power to decide –  8%
I think each school district should decide –  16%
I think individual families/students should decide –  73%
I’m Not Sure –  3%

