WSGW OnLine Poll: Safety in Schools (results)

(June 7 – 14, 2023)

As the current school year is ending, a new survey of teachers lists their top safety concerns at school.

Just 5% said school shooting were a top concern. The highest concern percentage was bullying and cyberbullying. Then drugs, student fights, and finally school shootings.

Middle school teachers also said students self-harming was a concern. Elementary teaches added violence against teachers by students.

POLL QUESTION FOR YOU: Based on news you gather, along with this teachers survey, what do you think is the top safety concern as schools are ending the the year?

