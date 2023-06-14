WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Safety in Schools (results)

By Charlie Rood
June 14, 2023 4:08AM EDT
(June 7 – 14, 2023)

As the current school year is ending, a new survey of teachers lists their top safety concerns at school.

Just 5% said school shooting were a top concern. The highest concern percentage was bullying and cyberbullying. Then drugs, student fights, and finally school shootings.

Middle school teachers also said students self-harming was a concern. Elementary teaches added violence against teachers by students.

POLL QUESTION FOR YOU: Based on news you gather, along with this teachers survey, what do you think is the top safety concern as schools are ending the the year?
Bullying and Cyberbullying –
Drugs –
Student Fights –
Shootings –

