WSGW OnLine Poll: Right to Work in Michigan (results)

(January 18 – 25)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Right to Work in Michigan

Michigan’s new democratic leaders have included repealing the “Right-to-Work” law in the first bills filed in the House and Senate.

Michigan’s right-to-work laws let workers join a union if they want, but it can’t be a condition of employment. You could be covered under a union contract while not being a member or paying any dues to that union.

Any repeal would only affect workers in the private sector.

Governor Snyder signed Michigan’s “Right-to-Work” laws in 2012.

POLL QUESTION: Should Michigan’s “Right-to-Work” laws be repealed?

Yes – 52%

No – 46%

I’m Not Sure – 2%