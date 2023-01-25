WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Right to Work in Michigan (results)

By Charlie Rood
January 25, 2023 3:59AM EST
(January 18 – 25)

Michigan’s new democratic leaders have included repealing the “Right-to-Work” law in the first bills filed in the House and Senate.

Michigan’s right-to-work laws let workers join a union if they want, but it can’t be a condition of employment. You could be covered under a union contract while not being a member or paying any dues to that union.

Any repeal would only affect workers in the private sector.

Governor Snyder signed Michigan’s “Right-to-Work” laws in 2012.

POLL QUESTION: Should Michigan’s “Right-to-Work” laws be repealed?
Yes – 52%
No – 46%
I’m Not Sure – 2%

