WSGW OnLine Poll: Right to Work in Michigan (results)
January 25, 2023 3:59AM EST
(January 18 – 25)
WSGW OnLine Poll: Right to Work in Michigan
Michigan’s new democratic leaders have included repealing the “Right-to-Work” law in the first bills filed in the House and Senate.
Michigan’s right-to-work laws let workers join a union if they want, but it can’t be a condition of employment. You could be covered under a union contract while not being a member or paying any dues to that union.
Any repeal would only affect workers in the private sector.
Governor Snyder signed Michigan’s “Right-to-Work” laws in 2012.
POLL QUESTION: Should Michigan’s “Right-to-Work” laws be repealed?
Yes – 52%
No – 46%
I’m Not Sure – 2%