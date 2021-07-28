      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Ransomware Attacks (results)

Charlie Rood
Jul 28, 2021 @ 4:39am
Hacker using laptop. Lots of digits on the computer screen.

(July 21 – 28)

Several high profile ransomware attacks have been in the news recently. There have been businesses and services disrupted or even shut down as computers cease to operate.

Despite numerous experts suggesting otherwise, there are reports some companies have paid millions of dollars demanded in order to restore and recover computer operations.

POLL QUESTION: Should companies facing ransomware attacks pay money to the hackers making demands?
Yes, whatever it takes to stop the attack –  0%
No, it will only encourage more attacks –  96%
I’m Not Sure –  4%

