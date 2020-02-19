WSGW OnLine Poll: Pure Michigan Campaign (results)
(February 12 – 19)
Last fall as part of the budget process, Governor Whitmer vetoed $37.5 million in funding for the Pure Michigan advertising campaign which is aimed at increasing travel and tourism in Michigan.
Governor Whitmer says she has always suppported Pure Michigan and recently proposed at least $15 million in state funding. But, she believe the tourism industry needs to help with more funding.
Strategic Marketing and Research Insights of Indianapolis say Pure Michigan ads returned $9.28 in state tax revenue for every $1 spent outside the state in 2018. The Mackinac Center for Public Policy conducted a study in 2016 and found that every dollar Michigan spent on tourism promotion created only 2 cents of value for the state’s hotel industry.
By the way, Governor Whitmer’s funding proposal is not for this year, but fiscal year 2021. There are some lawmakers trying to restore immediate funding.
PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: If you support the Pure Michigan campaign, how should it be funded?
From the budget using taxpayer money only – 4%
From the tourism industry only – 25%
Use a combination of taxpayer money and tourism industry dollars – 53%
I do not support the Pure Michigan campaign – 15%
I’m not sure – 3%