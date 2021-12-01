      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Preventing Drunk Driving (results)

Charlie Rood
Dec 1, 2021 @ 4:24am
(November 24 – December 1)

The recently passed national infrastructure package includes a requirement for automakers to develop technology to prevent drunk driving. Automakers have until 2026 to meet this mandate for all new vehicles.

Supporters, including Mothers Against Drunk Driving believe it will virtually eliminate the number one killer on America’s roads.

Others say they appreciate the safety aspect, but are concerned about what the technology could add to the cost of vehicles, especially for drivers that don’t drink.

POLL QUESTION: What do you think about the requirement for all new vehicles to have technology installed to prevent drunk driving?
I support this requirement –  10%
I support the safety aspect, but not as a mandate for every vehicle –  42%
I don’t support this requirement –  48%
I’m Not Sure –  0%

