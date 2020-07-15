WSGW OnLine Poll: President Trump or Challenger Biden (results)
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)
July (8 – 15)
The 2020 presidential election is apparently set. The major party candidates are Republican President Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden.
There will be other candidates on the ballot representing different parties or write-in opportunities.
There is less than four months away from Election Day and still plenty of time for anything to happen that could solidify or change votes.
POLL QUESTION: Right now, how would you cast your vote for president?
President Trump – 47%
Challenger Biden – 51%
Any other candidate or write-in – 2%