WSGW OnLine Poll: President Biden Supreme Court Reform (results)
August 14, 2024 3:50AM EDT
(August 7 – 14)
President Biden has outlined several proposals related to the Supreme Court.
He wants a binding code of ethics, elimination of the court protecting presidential immunity, and perhaps most notably, term limiting justices to 18 years.
The term limits would be accomplished by a president appointing a justice every two years to spend 18 years in active service on the Supreme Court.
WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should Supreme Court Justices be term limited?
Yes – 7%
No – 52%
Yes, but only if legislators are term limited, too – 41%
I’m Not Sure – 1%