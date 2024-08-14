WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: President Biden Supreme Court Reform (results)

By Charlie Rood
August 14, 2024 3:50AM EDT
WSGW OnLine Poll: President Biden Supreme Court Reform (results)
Supreme Court

(August 7 – 14)

President Biden has outlined several proposals related to the Supreme Court.

He wants a binding code of ethics, elimination of the court protecting presidential immunity, and perhaps most notably, term limiting justices to 18 years.

The term limits would be accomplished by a president appointing a justice every two years to spend 18 years in active service on the Supreme Court.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should Supreme Court Justices be term limited?
Yes – 7%
No – 52%
Yes, but only if legislators are term limited, too – 41%
I’m Not Sure – 1%

