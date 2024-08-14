WSGW OnLine Poll: President Biden Supreme Court Reform (results)

(August 7 – 14)

President Biden has outlined several proposals related to the Supreme Court.

He wants a binding code of ethics, elimination of the court protecting presidential immunity, and perhaps most notably, term limiting justices to 18 years.

The term limits would be accomplished by a president appointing a justice every two years to spend 18 years in active service on the Supreme Court.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should Supreme Court Justices be term limited?

Yes – 7%

No – 52%

Yes, but only if legislators are term limited, too – 41%

I’m Not Sure – 1%