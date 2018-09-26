WSGW OnLine Poll: Power in Washington

Less than six weeks until Election Day.

Power in Washington is in focus. Control of the Senate and the House of Representatives is in question. Republicans have the most seats now in both chambers.

Will that stay the same, will their be a split, or will Democrats take control of both?

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:

What is your prediction of power in Washington after November 6? Republicans will maintain control of both the House and Senate

Democrats will take control of both the House and Senate

Republicans will lead the House and Democrats lead the Senate

Republicans will lead the Senate and Democrats lead the House View Results

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: Based on what you have heard, read, and seen before any official testimony, what would you say is your reaction to Judge Bret Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Ford?

I believe Judge Kavanaugh – 60%

I believe Dr. Ford – 14%

I don’t know what to believe, but it happened in high school and should not be relevant, especially since it was not revealed until now – 21%

I don’t know what to believe, but regardless of when it happened or was revealed, it should be part of official testimony – 5%