WSGW OnLine Poll: Postage Stamp Price Increase (results)

(June 3 – 9)
The U.S. Postal Service is requesting an increase for first-class stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents. If approved, the change would take effect August 29.
Other price hikes for postal services would be included, along with hundreds of layoffs of management level employees.
The post office is facing estimated losses of $160 billion over the next decade.
POLL QUESTION: What’s your thought on a stamp price increase?
I still use mail regularly so this eventually add up – 30%
I use mail only every so often so it won’t really bother me – 70%
What’s a stamp – 0%