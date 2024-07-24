WSGW OnLine Poll: Political Rhetoric

(July 17 -24)

Immediately following the attempted shooting of former President Trump, calls for toned down political rhetoric were heard from most all who were commenting.

President Biden said Americans need to “lower the temperature” of political rhetoric. House Speaker Mike Johnson said we’ve got to turn the rhetoric down, turn the temperature down in this country.

Other examples of political based incidents have been referenced in the shooting aftermath with some saying rhetoric is to be blame or at least part of the cause.

Others say it’s not the rhetoric, it’s the individual or groups.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: How much do you think political rhetoric is to blame in any political incident either by an individual or a group?

I think it’s completely to blame – 21%

I think it’s part of the blame – 47%

I think it’s not the rhetoric, it’s the individual or groups – 30%

I’m Not Sure – 2%