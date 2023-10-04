WSGW OnLine Poll: Political Parties (results)

(September 27 – October 4)

The Pew Research Center conducted a survey regarding a number of aspects related to U.S. politics.

One of the questions dealt with the “views” of Republicans and Democrats. In younger age groups, 37% had unfavorable views of both parties. In older age groups, 16% unfavorable view of both parties. Together, that’s over half.

87% of Republicans and 85% of Democrats think both parties are more focused on fighting each other than solving problems.

POLL QUESTION: What is your view of the two major political parties?

I find Republicans more unfavorable than Democrats – 33%

I find Democrats more unfavorable than Republicans – 64%

I find both parties unfavorable – 2%

I’m Not Sure – 1%