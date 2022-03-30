WSGW OnLine Poll: Permanent Time (results)

(March 23 – 30)
Recently, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent. The legislation must still be approved in the U.S. House and signed into law by President Biden. If that happens, we would no longer change times twice a year.
While many support the idea of no more time changes, not all are on board making daylight saving time permanent. There are those advocating standard time should be the permanent time.
POLL QUESTION: What should be the permanent time in the United States?
Daylight Saving Time (more dark in morning and more light in evening) – 41%
Standard Time (more light in morning and more dark in evening) – 48%
Leave the time changes as they are right now – 10%
I’m Not Sure – 1%