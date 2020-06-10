WSGW OnLine Poll: Peaceful Protests and Violent Attacks (results)
A police officer embraces a protester who helped disperse a crowd of people during a demonstration Monday, June 1, 2020, in Atlanta over the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
(June 3 – 10)
The death of George Floyd has once again advanced racial tensions in America.
While the main target has been law enforcement, many aspects of racial relationships have been brought back into focus.
The country is experiencing everything from peaceful protests to violent attacks.
PREVIOUS QUESTION: What is your response to the different demonstrations in the country?
I support all peaceful protests and condemn all violent attacks – 62%
I support protests and, while I don’t like the violence, understand when it occurs – 6%
I support protests and whatever violence that accompanies the message – 1%
I don’t support any of the protests – 30%
I’m not sure – 1%