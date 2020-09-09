WSGW OnLine Poll: Peace to Violence in America (results)
A motorist fist-bumps a protester marching by to demonstrate against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
(September 2 – 9)
Though there have been many peaceful presentations, as violent protests/demonstrations/riots/gatherings simmer up in various cities across the country, the blame game is being played. How about recognition for the peace?
The blame for violence includes the president, mayors, protestors and counter protests, the police…
Individuals, groups, politicians, celebrities, athletes all seem to have an opinion. What is YOURS?
POLL QUESTION: Who do you believe is most to blame for violence happening in certain cities across the country?
President Trump – 44%
Mayors of cities – 25%
The Protestors/Demonstrators themselves – 28%
Law Enforcement – 2%
All of the Above – 1%
Not Sure – 0%