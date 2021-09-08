      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Parking Enforcement and Constitutional Rights (results)

Charlie Rood
Sep 8, 2021 @ 4:38am

(September 1 – 8)

Recently, a circuit court decided in favor of a woman with 14 parking tickets in Saginaw, ruling the city violated the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution against unreasonable searches by chalking her tires.

Saginaw contends chalking tires is a minimal intrusion of parking enforcment. The court said chalking was not necessary for ordinary enforcement.

The woman’s lawyer might try for a class-action suit open to any drivers ticketed related to chalked tires.

The case now back to a U.S. district judge.

POLL QUESTION: Do you believe chalking tires for parking enforcement violates the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution against unreasonable searches?
Yes –  10%
No –  90%
I’m Not Sure –  0%

Popular Posts
Ascension Michigan Signs 25-Year Agreement with CMU College of Medicine
Fire Destroys Bay County Abandoned House
Saginaw's First Recreational Marijuana Store Now Open
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers – Old Town Moving to New Location
MDOT to Open Construction Zones for Labor Day Weekend
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On