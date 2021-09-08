WSGW OnLine Poll: Parking Enforcement and Constitutional Rights (results)

(September 1 – 8)
Recently, a circuit court decided in favor of a woman with 14 parking tickets in Saginaw, ruling the city violated the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution against unreasonable searches by chalking her tires.
Saginaw contends chalking tires is a minimal intrusion of parking enforcment. The court said chalking was not necessary for ordinary enforcement.
The woman’s lawyer might try for a class-action suit open to any drivers ticketed related to chalked tires.
The case now back to a U.S. district judge.
POLL QUESTION: Do you believe chalking tires for parking enforcement violates the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution against unreasonable searches?
Yes – 10%
No – 90%
I’m Not Sure – 0%