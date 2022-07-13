      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Outdoors or Indoors during Summer (results)

Charlie Rood
Jul 13, 2022 @ 4:16am
Background for a hot summer or heat wave, orange sky with with bright sun and thermometer

(July 6 – 13)

It’s summer! A great time to be outdoors. Or is it?

A recent survey showed 53% of people don’t enjoy being outdoors in summer, preferring to stay indoors in air conditioned comfort. The reasons summer is a bummer for some range from feeling sweaty, dealing with bugs, and suffering sunburn.

Others say those reasons can be dealt with and are relatively minor inconveniences for he chance to be outside.

POLL QUESTION: Where would you rather spend most of your time during summer?
Indoors –  6%
Outdoors –  67%
About the same indoors and outdoors –  27%

