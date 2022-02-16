WSGW OnLine Poll: OnLine Gaming in Michigan (results)

WSGW OnLine Poll: OnLine Gaming in Michigan
In January, the Michigan Gaming Control Board released information showing the state generated $1.4 billion in online gambling revenue for 2021, the first year this type of gaming was allowed. That covers internet casinos, poker, and sports betting.
Michigan is the first state to achieve revenue of at least $1 billion in a first year offering online gaming. Over $200 million dollars in taxes and fees was paid to the state.
POLL QUESTION: What is your experience with online gaming in Michigan?
I play on a regular basis – 2%
I play every so often – 0%
I rarely play – 4
I have never played and don’t intend to – 94%