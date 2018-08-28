WSGW OnLine Poll: Office of the President of the United States

Recently, Tiger Woods was asked about his friendly relationship with President Trump. Tiger said
“Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”
Some are applauding Tiger, saying the “office” should always be treated with respect, regardless of the president. Others say you can’t separate the “office” from the president.
