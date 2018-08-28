WSGW OnLine Poll: Office of the President of the United States

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Recently, Tiger Woods was asked about his friendly relationship with President Trump. Tiger said

“Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Some are applauding Tiger, saying the “office” should always be treated with respect, regardless of the president. Others say you can’t separate the “office” from the president.

Which answer best represents your view on the Office of the President of the United States of America? You can respect the office, even if you do not respect the president

If you respect for the office, that equates to you respecting the president

I'm Not Sure View Results

